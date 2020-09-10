Detroit’s Census push moves into city’s barber shops, salons

DETROIT – “Direction Salon is the one stop beauty shop, where you can come and get anything from color, cuts, facial waxing,” said Nicole Williams with Direction Salon.

And now, a chance to fill out your 2020 Census form if you haven’t already.

Nicole Williams is a stylist with Direction Salon on Grand River Avenue in Downtown. She said the hair shop is participating in the local Census 2020 Campaign, reminding people to fill out the form.

Detroit has been constantly pushing Detroiters to take the time out to mail in your form in order for the city to be properly counted in this year’s census, and now they’re asking businesses to join in.

“We are asking our patrons to, if they haven’t to fill out the census and just try to make sure that we push that, so people understand the importance of being counted in their communities,” said Williams.

Williams said this is personal for her, “I know for me, thinking about things in my communities such as public schooling, activities that are accessible to the children, outside of schooling, and just general funding that is important for the livelihoods of our families,” said Williams.

Williams said we can’t afford to let this time go to waste, “If you’re not counted, your needs will not be met based on what your family needs, the future of your family is affected by this very thing.”

U.S. households are urged to participate in the short 10-question survey, whose responses are used to count the population across the country and five U.S. territories. The current deadline to respond to the 2020 Census is September 30.