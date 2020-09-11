4 Metro Detroit spots make list of ‘101 best pizzas in America’

It’s no secret that the Detroit-area is one of the best pizza regions in the U.S.

The Daily Meal published their list of the “101 Best Pizzas in America” this week, and four Metro Detroit staples made the list. You probably won’t be too surprised.

The list is focused on smaller restaurants and not chains. “To find them, we used internal expertise, scoured Yelp and other review sites, looked at coverage by local journalists and gathered suggestions from readers.”

Here’s where the four Metro Detroit pizza spots ranked:

No. 6: Buddy’s Pizza: “This Motor City restaurant takes the No. 6 spot on our list for its swoon-worthy square-shaped pizzas perfected over five generations. Make your own with Wisconsin brick cheese, tomato or tomato basil sauce and all the toppings your heart desires, or go for one of 14 signature pies.”

No. 35: Supino Pizzeria: “There are nine pizzas on the menu at Supino in Detroit that are made from local and organic products whenever possible. Some popular pies include the no-sauce Funghi with flat parsley, fresh basil, mushrooms, mozzarella, smoked Gouda and Parmigiano-Reggiano; and the red-sauce Supino with roasted garlic, black olives, chili oil, ricotta and mozzarella.”

No. 57: Loui’s Pizza: “The people of Hazel Park, Michigan, and its visitors rave about Loui’s Pizza and its deep-dish Detroit-style pie. “We use original brick ovens [with] no conveyors. That’s what separates our pizza from our competitors,” Loui’s Pizza told The Daily Meal. Go for regular cheese or pick from the most popular toppings at this family-owned establishment: pepperoni and mushroom. And don’t skip out on the crust. Some say that’s the best part.”

No. 94: Cloverleaf Pizza: “Cloverleaf Pizza in Eastpointe, Michigan, is the real deal. Here’s an origin story you might not know: Founder Gus Guerra is credited with creating Detroit-style pizza using his wife Anna Passalacqua’s Sicilian family recipe for thick-crust dough. That’s when the “Motor City Square” was born, and today, you can get it the same way Guerra made it back in the day.”

You can check out the full list of 101 right here.

