Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Sept. 26, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 120,526 as of Friday, including 6,708 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update represents 929 new cases and eight additional deaths. On Thursday, the state totals were 119,597 cases and 6,700 deaths.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer amended the MI Safe Start order to reopen movie theaters and performance venues.

But the capacity will be nowhere near pre-COVID-19 numbers. Read more here.

Proportion of Visits with Coronavirus Symptoms (WDIV)

Here’s a look at visits to Michigan emergency departments with COVID-19 symptoms present, dating back to January 2020.

Coronavirus-like symptoms: This query searches visit free-text (chief complaint, triage notes, and clinical impression) for fever or chills AND cough or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Data Source: Michigan Syndromic Surveillance System and National Syndromic Surveillance Program, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Communicable Disease Division, Surveillance and Infectious Disease Epidemiology Section

Note: Recent changes in healthcare seeking behavior, including increasing use of telemedicine and recommendations to limit emergency department (ED) visits to severe illness, as well as changes in ED triage practices and alternative COVID-19 testing sites, are impacting ED visits in Michigan. These changes affect the numbers of people and their reasons for seeking care in the Urgent Care and ED settings.

View the data here.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a joint statement this week calling for a Congressional oversight investigation into the Trump administration’s pandemic response.

Read the full story here.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her use of emergency powers to manage the pandemic is not unique and she worries that efforts to take away her unilateral authority, if successful, could lead coronavirus cases to spike to dangerous levels in Michigan.

The Democrat locked down the state in the spring, when the deadly virus hit and threatened to overwhelm hospitals, but she has since reopened schools and much of the economy — with restrictions on gathering sizes and businesses such as restaurants. Throughout the summer, Michigan has fared better with COVID-19 than many other states after it was initially a hot spot nationally.

Read more here.

Coronavirus headlines:

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Sept. 1:

Sept. 1 -- 718 new cases

Sept. 2 -- 524 new cases

Sept. 3 -- 685 new cases

Sept. 4 -- 982 new cases

Sept. 5 -- 838 new cases

Sept. 6 -- 578 new cases

Sept. 7 -- 578 new cases

Sept. 8 -- 441 new cases

Sept. 9 -- 783 new cases

Sept. 10 -- 924 new cases

Sept. 11 -- 1,313 new cases

Sept. 12 -- 692 new cases

Sept. 13 -- 544 new cases

Sept. 14 -- 544 new cases

Sept. 15 -- 571 new cases

Sept. 16 -- 680 new cases

Sept. 17 -- 829 new cases

Sept. 18 -- 695 new cases

Sept. 19 -- 483 new cases

Sept. 20 -- 768 new cases

Sept. 21 -- 768 new cases

Sept. 22 -- 504 new cases

Sept. 23 -- 705 new cases

Sept. 24 -- 982 new cases

Sept. 25 -- 929 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Sept. 1:

Sept. 1 -- 15 new deaths (8 from vital records)

Sept. 2 -- 14 new deaths

Sept. 3 -- 10 new deaths (9 from vital records)

Sept. 4 -- 7 new deaths

Sept. 5 -- 8 new deaths

Sept. 6 -- 2 new deaths

Sept. 7 -- 2 new deaths

Sept. 8 -- 1 new death

Sept. 9 -- 13 new deaths

Sept. 10 -- 17 new deaths (9 from vital records)

Sept. 11 -- 9 new deaths

Sept. 12 -- 13 deaths, all from vital records

Sept. 13 -- 5 new deaths

Sept. 14 -- 5 new deaths

Sept. 15 -- 11 new deaths (5 from vital records)

Sept. 16 -- 11 new deaths

Sept. 17 -- 9 new deaths (5 from vital records)

Sept. 18 -- 6 new deaths

Sept. 19 -- 15 new deaths (12 from vital records)

Sept. 20 -- 6 new deaths

Sept. 21 -- 6 new deaths

Sept. 22 -- 15 new deaths (3 from vital records)

Sept. 23 -- 12 new deaths

Sept. 24 -- 8 new deaths

Sept. 25 -- 8 new deaths

Here is the moving 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Michigan:

