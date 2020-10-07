Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Oct. 7, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 129,826 as of Tuesday, including 6,838 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 903 new cases and 22 additional deaths, including seven from a Vital Records review. On Monday, the state totals were 128,923 cases and 6,816 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have slightly increased in the last two weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent over the last 10 days. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last two weeks, but critical care data remains stable. Ventilator use is near its lowest point since tracking, dating back to April.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 884 on Monday, the highest since April 30. The state’s fatality rate is 5.3 percent. Michigan has reported 99,521 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 22,600 as of Monday.

Michigan schools are now required to notify the public about any probable or confirmed cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours under a new emergency order.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) director Robert Gordon issued an emergency order Tuesday that will requires K-12 schools to publicly disclose any probable or confirmed virus cases on their website within 24 hours of learning of the cases.

The order goes into effect on October 12, officials said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued orders essentially reinstating restrictions on long term care facilities and other facilities due to coronavirus.

The orders come after Gov. Whitmer’s previous Executive Order was struck down by the state Supreme Court last week, saying she drew authority from a 1945 law that is unconstitutional.

MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said this new order relies on authorities that were first enacted after the Spanish Flu of 1918, and that were not at issue in the Michigan Supreme Court’s decision.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued a new order restricting gathering sizes, requiring face coverings and limiting some businesses across the state, citing authority that wasn’t covered by the Supreme Court’s recent decision.

This order reinstates three aspects of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s previous emergency orders:

Masks are required at indoor and outdoor gatherings that involve people from different households.

Specific gathering limitations.

Bars must close indoor common areas, and indoor gatherings are prohibited in most areas where alcohol is sold.

This order is effective immediately and remains in effect through Oct. 30, according to MDHHS officials.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Sept. 15:

Sept. 15 -- 571 new cases

Sept. 16 -- 680 new cases

Sept. 17 -- 829 new cases

Sept. 18 -- 695 new cases

Sept. 19 -- 483 new cases

Sept. 20 -- 768 new cases

Sept. 21 -- 768 new cases

Sept. 22 -- 504 new cases

Sept. 23 -- 705 new cases

Sept. 24 -- 982 new cases

Sept. 25 -- 929 new cases

Sept. 26 -- 901 new cases

Sept. 27 -- 654 new cases

Sept. 28 -- 654 new cases

Sept. 29 -- 898 new cases

Sept. 30 -- 1,054 new cases

Oct. 1 -- 891 new cases

Oct. 2 -- 780 new cases

Oct. 3 -- 1,158 new cases

Oct. 4 -- 703 new cases

Oct. 5 -- 703 new cases

Oct. 6 -- 903 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Sept. 15:

Sept. 15 -- 11 new deaths (5 from vital records)

Sept. 16 -- 11 new deaths

Sept. 17 -- 9 new deaths (5 from vital records)

Sept. 18 -- 6 new deaths

Sept. 19 -- 15 new deaths (12 from vital records)

Sept. 20 -- 6 new deaths

Sept. 21 -- 6 new deaths

Sept. 22 -- 15 new deaths (3 from vital records)

Sept. 23 -- 12 new deaths

Sept. 24 -- 8 new deaths

Sept. 25 -- 8 new deaths

Sept. 26 -- 15 new deaths (11 from vital records)

Sept. 27 -- 4 new deaths

Sept. 28 -- 4 new deaths

Sept. 29 -- 20 new deaths (4 from vital records)

Sept. 30 -- 11 new deaths

Oct. 1 -- 19 new deaths (11 from vital records)

Oct. 2 -- 7 new deaths

Oct. 3 -- 13 new deaths (11 from vital records)

Oct. 4 -- 8 new deaths

Oct. 5 -- 7 new deaths

Oct. 6 -- 22 new deaths (7 from vital records)

