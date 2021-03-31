Michigan governor has new COVID vaccination goal of 100,000 doses per day

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizers vaccine is authorized for use in ages 16 and older. Experts have said vaccinating children of all ages will be critical to stopping the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday a new COVID-19 vaccination goal of 100,000 doses per day, up from the previous goal of 50,000 doses per day.

Michigan has reported more than 4.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, as of Tuesday, with 32% of residents having received at least one dose.

New: Michigan COVID hospitalizations: Concerns grow as more younger adults are in ICU

The state has been reaching its 50,000 daily doses goal for about a month now. For 38 days, the state has met or exceeded its original goal of administering 50,000 vaccinations per day, Whitmer’s office said.

The governor has a goal to vaccinate at least 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and up.

Ad

“This weekend, Michigan surpassed 4 million doses administered of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines,” Whitmer said on Monday. “Our rollout continues to pick up steam and we will not rest until we reach our goal of equitably vaccinating 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and up. Michigan continues to make significant strides – administering four million vaccines in less than four months – as we work to ensure every Michigander has access to the vaccine. In line with President Biden’s goals, all Michiganders 16 and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting April 5. We will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever and celebrate Independence Day together with friends and family. We will become the state that beat this damn virus.”

Ad

White House officials announced Tuesday that there will be an increase of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for Michigan starting next week. Next week’s shipment will increase by 66,020, bringing the total number of doses to 620,040 -- a weekly record for the state. Officials said the allocation includes 147,800 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The state is working hand-in-hand with health care systems, local health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers, primary care providers and others to get Michiganders vaccinated with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Providers have administered more than four million doses in just four months and we praise and appreciate their willingness to serve their communities, and are confident they will meet and exceed the new 100,000 shots per day goal.”