Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know May 4, 2021

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 849,420 as of Monday, including 17,771 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 5,035 new cases and 29 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, Michigan reported a total of 844,385 cases and 17,742 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 11% as of Sunday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have dropped slightly over the last week.

MORE: Whitmer announces Michigan will ease specific COVID restrictions as 4 vaccination goals are reached

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 10 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,581 on Sunday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 72 on Sunday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 166,000 on Sunday. More than 660,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 50.4% of eligible residents having received at least one dose while 38.9% of eligible residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 32.4 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 577,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 152 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.2 million have died. More than 89 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

