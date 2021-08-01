Partly Cloudy icon
Michigan

Detroit greenway named in honor of former Mayor Archer

Associated Press

DETROIT – A 1.2-mile (1.9-kilometer) recreational biking and walking path connecting some eastside Detroit neighborhoods to the city’s riverfront has been named in honor of former Mayor Dennis Archer.

Work on the Mayor Dennis W. Archer Greenway is expected to be completed later this year, the city said.

It will connect the popular Detroit Riverwalk north to Vernor Highway.

Parts of the $4.9 million greenway opened last year to the public. Construction began in October on the final phase. Federal grants and road bonds are paying for the work.

An attorney, Archer served as Detroit mayor from 1994 to 2001 and was on the Michigan Supreme Court from 1986 to 1990.

