Michigan’s last Kmart store prepares to close in November

A Big Kmart store in Willow Street, Pennsylvania (store #3810) as it appears on its last day of operation, April 18, 2021. This was one of the last two Kmart stores in Pennsylvania.

The last Kmart store in Michigan is preparing to close its doors forever.

I know what you’re thinking -- there’s still a Kmart store open for business somewhere? In Michigan? The answer is yes. It’s over in Marshall, just outside of Battle Creek.

WOOD-TV reported Monday that the store will close sometime in November. After it closes, the nearest Kmart will be in New York.

Earlier this year, the last Sears store in Michigan closed inside of Westland Mall. The only Kmart stores that remained in Metro Detroit closed in 2019.

Kmart was founded in Garden City, Michigan, and at its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated 2,486 stores globally. From 2005 to 2019, Kmart was a subsidiary of Sears.