Live stream: Michigan Secretary of State discusses service improvements

DETROIT – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is holding a news conference Tuesday to discuss service improvements.

This will be streamed live at 11 a.m. right here on ClickOnDetroit -- watch above.

Benson’s office announced in September the launching a mobile office with the intent to serve Michiganders with limited access to Secretary of State offices and the internet, including senior centers, homeless shelters, foster care facilities and other community organizations. She said the new Secretary of State Mobile Office will travel to and operate out of the lobbies and gathering places of partner organizations to offer the “vast majority of Secretary of State services,” including processing driver’s license and state ID applications, corrections and renewals, disability parking placard applications, renewals and replacements, and vehicle title and registration transactions.

