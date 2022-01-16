25º

Michigan

Meijer family remembers life of Lena Meijer, who died this weekend at age 102

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Lena Meijer, Meijer, Michigan, Death, Obit
Lena Meijer stands in front of "The Kiss" by Auguste Rodin on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2005 at the Frederick Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapid, Mich. The sculpture is one of three significant pieces of art, all cast in bronze near the turn of the 20th century that were unveiled Wednesday. (AP Photo/Adam Bird) (ADAM BIRD, (AP Photo/Adam Bird))

The Meijer company is remembering the life and legacy of one its oldest family members.

Lena Meijer died Saturday at the age of 102, the company announced:

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dave Bartkowiak Jr. is the digital managing editor for ClickOnDetroit.

email

twitter