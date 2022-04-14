Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man wins $150K Powerball prize

SAN ANSELMO, CA - JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the $460 million Powerball jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game's history. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A Wayne County man said winning a $150,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery is “life-changing.”

Brian Johnson, of Harper Woods, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 03-07-21-31-37 PB: 11 – in the March 30 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $150,000. He bought his winning ticket at Parkcrest Liquor, located at 19958 Harper Avenue in Harper Woods. Harper Woods is about 15 miles northeast of Detroit.

“I checked my ticket after the drawing and went through the numbers one by one,” said Johnson. “When I got through them and saw I had matched all of them except one, I was shocked and scared! I thought something was wrong with my ticket or that it wasn’t real.”

Johnson, 53, visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay off his home.

“Winning is life-changing. It’s a great feeling knowing I will be able to pay off my home,” said Johnson.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Feb. 14. One ticket bought in Connecticut won the $185.3 million jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $302 million.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Powerball ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.