Michigan drivers: Still waiting on your $400 auto insurance refund? Here’s what to do

Eligible Michigan drivers should be receiving a $400 auto insurance refund, if they haven’t already, thanks to a surplus at the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA).

Last year, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested that a $5 billion surplus reported by the MCCA be returned to insured Michigan drivers. The MCCA in March transferred $3 billion to car insurers to distribute to all eligible Michigan drivers who were insured as of Oct. 31, 2021.

Eligible Michigan drivers are receiving a $400 refund for every insured vehicle, and $80 per historic vehicle. Auto insurers were required to issue the refunds no later than May 9.

As of Wednesday, May 18, officials say more than $3 billion has been distributed in refunds to eligible Michigan drivers.

Ad

Are you still waiting to receive your auto insurance refund?

Anyone who has not yet received their auto insurance refund can call the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) at 833-275-3437 for more assistance. Operators are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday-Friday.

Drivers can also contact their insurance agency or agent directly for more assistance. Be sure your information on file is up to date, such as your mailing address or bank account information. Find out what method the company is using to distribute the insurance refunds, and if they have sent yours yet.

Frequently asked questions and answers about the auto insurance refund process can be found on the state’s website right here.

Those who need more assistance can file a complaint with the DIFS online right here.