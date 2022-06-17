Michigan man arrested for criminal sexual conduct involving girl under 13, officials say

Manton, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing multiple charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault of a child.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post responded to a report of an alleged sexual assault in August 2021. A state trooper met the complainant and victim at a residence in Manton which is 11 miles north of Cadillac. The victim had disclosed to her father that she had been sexually abused between January 2020 and August 2021.

Investigations led to the arrest of 51-year-old Matthew James Judson of Manton, Michigan. Several other possible victims have been identified and interviewed at the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.

A report with a venue and time frame of the alleged sexual assaults was submitted to the Missaukee County Prosecutor’s office and an arrest warrant was authorized on June 13, 2022.

Hudson was arrested and arraigned on June 16, 2022, in the 84th District Court in Missaukee County. The charges are as follows: one count Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree Victim Under 13, one count Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree Victim Under 13, one count Accosting Children for Immoral Purposes, and Habitual Offender Third Offense Notice.

Bail was set at $50,000 and Hudson is currently being held in the Missaukee County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 30, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.