Arrest made after dead 2-year-old girl brought to Alpena hospital, police say

ALPENA, Mich. – An arrest has been made after a dead 2-year-old girl was brought to a hospital in Alpena, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers were sent to MyMichigan Medical Center in Alpena on Friday (July 22) after the child was brought to the hospital. The hospital was placed on a precautionary lockdown.

Police said there were completely false rumors that there was an active shooter at the hospital. At no point was there an active shooter at the hospital, police said.

Detectives and troopers discovered the child lived in Alcona County and identified a suspect. The suspect was located and taken into custody, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said there is no threat to the public.

