Michigan man charged with killing 2-year-old girl, officials say

Aaron Trout charged with felony murder

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Aaron Joseph Trout (Michigan State Police)

ALPENA, Mich. – A Michigan man has been charged with the murder of a 2-year-old girl, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called Friday (July 22) to the MyMichigan Medical Center in Alpena when a 2-year-old girl was brought in and pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Investigators located the child’s home and identified Aaron Joseph Trout, 31, of Glennie, Michigan, as the suspect. He was taken into custody in Alcona County, police said.

Trout was arraigned Monday in 81st District Court on a charge of felony murder. He was denied bond.

He’s scheduled to return to court at 10 a.m. Aug. 3.

