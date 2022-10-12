Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man claims $5.4M Lotto 47 jackpot

LANSING, Mich. – A Wayne County man’s head hasn’t stopped spinning since he won a $5.42 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Sept. 28 to win the jackpot: 02-05-14-30-32-42. He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

The win marks the second-largest prize ever won online at MichiganLottery.com. The record for the largest prize ever won online is $5.75 million. In February 2021 and March 2021, two players each won $1,000 a day for life playing Lucky For Life online. Each player chose to receive their prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $5.75 million.

“I like playing online and had about $280 in my account from a recent win,” said the 69-year-old player. “I hadn’t played the Lotto 47 game in a while, so I decided to buy 15 tickets.

“The next day, I was going through my email and had one from the Lottery that said I won a prize, but it didn’t say how much. I logged in to my online account, and when I saw I hit the jackpot my head started spinning and it hasn’t stopped!”

The lucky player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $3.8 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and then save the remainder.

“We certainly weren’t struggling financially, but winning this jackpot means we won’t have to worry about money in our retirement,” the player said.

The player’s big win is the sixth time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won this year. Previously, the Lotto 47 jackpot was won:

19, 2022 – $1.43 million jackpot won at the Shell gas station, located at 3950 East 10 Mile Road in Warren.

9, 2022 – $1.25 million jackpot won at Big Star Market, located at G5237 Detroit Street in Flint.

April 20, 2022 – $3.39 million jackpot won at the Meijer gas station, located at 1174 Centerville Road in Sturgis.

May 7, 2022 – $1.2 million jackpot won at the Sunrise Store, located at 6078 North Clare Avenue in Harrison

June 18, 2022 – $1.85 million jackpot won at Tom’s Market, located at 465 South Street in Ortonville

Each Lotto 47 play is only $1. Players select six numbers from one to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot starting at $1 million and that grows until someone wins it. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Lotto 47 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in the nightly Double Play drawing. For an additional $1 per game, players may add EZMatch to their ticket for a chance to win up to $500 instantly. Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

