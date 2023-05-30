Study shows Michigan ranked as safest state for truck drivers in the nation

Michigan has been ranked as the safest state for truck drivers in the United States.

A study has revealed that Michigan has been ranked as the safest state for truck drivers in the nation, according to research conducted by The Simplex Group, a transportation services company.

The study analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to rank the 50 states from worst to best for truck drivers. The analysis measured the percentage of fatal crashes in 2020 involving large trucks compared to fatal car crashes per state.

The study found that Michigan emerged as the safest state for truck drivers on the roads. The reported data shows that in 2020, 4.72% of fatal crashes involved large trucks, with a total of 1,567 life-threatening crashes recorded, out of which 74 involved large trucks/semis.

Vermont secured the second position as the runner-up for the safest state for large truck drivers, while Hawaii ranked third. On the other hand, Wyoming, Idaho, and Nebraska were identified as the most dangerous states for large truck drivers. In Wyoming alone, there were 174 fatal crashes involving large trucks in 2020, with the percentage rate of total life-endangering crashes involving these types of vehicles exceeding 16% for the three states.

A spokesperson from Simplex stated, “This research offers an interesting insight into which states are lagging behind the goal of making roads safer for truck drivers. It also highlights the need for these states to consider implementing more truck-safe road systems for drivers.”

Below are the top 5 safest states for large truck drivers 🚛

1. Michigan

Large truck crashes: 74



Total of crashes: 1,567



% of large trucks involved in fatal crashes: 4.72%

2. Vermont

Large truck crashes: 4



Total of crashes: 80



% of large trucks involved in fatal crashes: 5%

3. Hawaii

Large truck crashes: 6



Total of crashes: 114



% of large trucks involved in fatal crashes: 5.26%

4. Delaware

Large truck crashes: 9



Total of crashes: 162



% of large trucks involved in fatal crashes: 5.56%

5. Massachusetts

Large truck crashes: 28



Total of crashes: 488



% of large trucks involved in fatal crashes: 5.76%

