Whitmer declares State of Emergency for Wayne, Monroe counties

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Friday, Aug. 25, for Wayne and Monroe counties.

The move aims to help local response and recovery efforts in the areas impacted by flooding, heavy rain and severe storms.

“Communities across Michigan were hit hard by torrential downpours and damaging winds,” Whitmer said. “This emergency declaration will ensure state resources are available as quickly as possible to help Michiganders in need.”

Metro Detroit saw several storm fronts Thursday, Aug. 24, that caused significant damage, brought down trees and power lines, and caused multiple road closures. Whitmer had initially activated the state’s emergency operations center Thursday evening in response to the flooding across Michigan.

There were at least four tornados across Michigan overnight and at least five people died.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Canton Township and an EF-1 touched down in Belleville shortly after.

A tornado warning was issued for Monroe County, but it was canceled shortly after.

The Governor’s Office said additional counties may be added to the emergency declaration as more damage is assessed.

Related: National Weather Service surveying storm damage in Livingston, Wayne, and Monroe counties

A tornado was confirmed for Livingston County and Ingham County saw significant damage from intense winds that could have come from a tornado.