Michigan GOP leader: No evidence of fraud that would change election outcome, ‘Biden, Harris won’

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s top Republican says the state’s Senate oversight committee has not found evidence of fraud on a scale that would change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Michigan Senate Leader Mike Shirkey said this in a statement Monday as the state’s electors are scheduled to gather to seal the Electoral College win for Joe Biden. More from Shirkey below:

“Today Michigan’s electors convene, according to state law, to cast their votes for the next president and vice president of the United States. While there are some who still argue this should not take place, we must recognize that our feelings, our desires, and our disappointments are subordinate to the health of our democracy and the will of the majority.”

“The Senate Oversight Committee met and continues to meet to hear concerns and review information related to Michigan’s election. Thus far, the committee has heard testimony that brought to light opportunities for improvement in law and policy. The body has subpoenaed the secretary of state and received thousands of documents to review. And, numerous claims of fraud have been independently investigated, and in each instance, the claim is either found to be incorrect or incapable of being proven. While the volume of information demonstrates a need to address certain vulnerabilities, we have not received evidence of fraud on a scale that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan.”

“Michigan’s Democratic slate of electors should be able to proceed with their duty, free from threats of violence and intimidation. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris won Michigan’s presidential election. It our responsibility as leaders to follow the law and move forward in pursuit of policies that contribute to the betterment of Michigan,” said Shirkey.

Michigan House Speaker, Republican Lee Chatfield released a statement echoing some of Shirkey’s sentiment:

“I fought hard for President Trump. Nobody wanted him to win more than me. I think he’s done an incredible job. But I love our republic, too. I can’t fathom risking our norms, traditions and institutions to pass a resolution retroactively changing the electors for Trump, simply because some think there may have been enough widespread fraud to give him the win. That’s unprecedented for good reason. And that’s why there is not enough support in the House to cast a new slate of electors. I fear we’d lose our country forever. This truly would bring mutually assured destruction for every future election in regards to the Electoral College. And I can’t stand for that. I won’t.

“I know this isn’t the outcome some want. It isn’t what I want, either. But we have a republic if we can keep it. And I intend to.”

