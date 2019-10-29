Rochester Hills woman who bit friend's ear off said she was wolf, victim was vampire, deputy says

Allison Weaver in her mugshot (left) and at her preliminary examination on Oct. 29, 2019 (right). (WDIV)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A Rochester Hills woman accused of biting off her friend's ear and viciously biting her face hovered over the victim on all fours and told her, "Sorry, but you're gonna have to die today" and claimed to police that she was playing a wolf and the victim was playing a vampire, according to the details that emerged in court.

Allison Thompson Weaver, 44, of Rochester Hills, and a 48-year-old woman were found partially nude and covered in blood at 1:23 a.m. Sept. 17 at the Lake Village Apartments on Norfolk Drive in Rochester Hills, police said.

Officers find bloody attack scene

A caller told police he had heard two women fighting in the apartment above his. He said he could hear one person moaning and calling for help, according to officials.

Deputies said they knocked on the door and also heard someone moaning and calling for help. They entered the apartment through an unlocked door and went upstairs, police said.

Weaver and the victim were in the master bedroom covered in blood, officers said. The 48-year-old had several bite marks on her face and part of her left ear had been bitten off, according to authorities.

"This is very unusual," said Sgt. Jason Dalbec, of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. "This is one of those cases that will be once in a lifetime for deputies."

Police said Weaver was hovering over the woman on the floor next to the bed.

Weaver was under the influence of alcohol or unknown drugs that had been recovered at the scene, police said.

"They saw the two women covered in blood," Dalbec said. "One was lying on the floor. Another was kneeling next to her, and they're both in this dazed and confused (state)."

The 48-year-old woman told police she had invited Weaver to her home for drinks, but Weaver made sexual advances toward her. When she refused and went to bed, she was awakened by Weaver, who had removed her clothes and was strangling and biting her, according to officials.

"She had a partially detached ear, puncture wounds from nails and bruising around her neck and arms," Dalbec said.

Weaver threatened to kill the other woman, police said.

Charges

Weaver was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and assault with intent to main. A fourth charge of assault by strangulation was added Tuesday during the preliminary examination.

She was arraigned Sept. 20 at 52-3 District Court and issued a $75,000 bail. She was released on a GPS tether after her attorney argued she should be let out because she's a single mother.

Deputy testifies

Oakland County Deputy Shawn Hopkins was the first person to testify Tuesday at the preliminary examination.

WARNING: The testimony contains graphic details.

Hopkins said when he walked into the bedroom, he saw Weaver and another woman nude and covered in blood.

"One was lying on her back on the floor, the other one was sitting up on her knees between the bed and the victim lying on the floor," Hopkins said.

Hopkins said Weaver was completely nude and kneeling on the floor. The victim was only wearing a pair of underwear, Hopkins.

"(Weaver) seemed to be in a happy-type mood," Hopkins said. "She was having a good time. (The victim) was very quiet -- almost appeared like she may have been in shock."

Hopkins said he asked what he was going on.

"Ms. Weaver told me that they were having consensual sex and that (the victim) was a vampire and that Ms. Weaver was the wolf," Hopkins said.

Hopkins was asked about the condition of the victim's body.

"Other than the fact that she appeared to be covered in blood, I noticed a large wound to the side of her left eye area and cheek, and I also noticed that the outer edge of her left ear appeared to be missing," Hopkins said. "(The wound on her cheek) was approximately an inch in diameter. It appeared the flesh was completely gone like it had been removed from her face, possibly bitten off.

"I noticed the outer edge -- the curve on the back side of her ear -- appeared to be missing from just above the earlobe to up around the top part of the ear."

Weaver denied that the blood on both of them was real, Hopkins said. She was taken into custody and removed from the room, he said.

"Speaking to (the victim) after Ms. Weaver had said it was consensual sex -- I asked (the victim) if this was consensual sex," Hopkins said. "She said no. Based on the injuries, the blood -- we weren't sure exactly what we had at the point. She was taken into custody and removed from the room to protect any(thing) further happening."

Hopkins said he later noticed more injuries on the victim at the hospital. The victim was taken to the hospital by Rochester Hills firefighters in an ambulance, Hopkins said.

"She had so much blood on her it was hard to see," Hopkins said. "Her right cheek and eye were swollen pretty bad. She had a lot of blood on her everywhere."

Prosecutors provided 10 pictures of the victim's injuries. They showed the following injuries, according to Hopkins:

Bandages on forehead, cheek, shoulder. Bruising marks on chest and both arms. Wound to her right temple area. Right eye swollen with a bruise. Bite mark on her right cheek. Lacerations on her jaw. Heavy bruising around her neck and her left arm. Bandaging in left eye and cheek area. Marks on her lips, lower cheek and left ear. Injuries to her neck. Scab in the center of her neck and chest area. Heavy bruising around the neck and the front of the neck. Scrapes on the upper chest area. Scabbing around her bottom lip area. Scraping and scabs at the top of the sternum area. Large scab on her left breast. Several marks and bruising on her chest. Heavy bruising on left arm with scabs. Scabbing in the upper chest and neck area. Heavy bruising on neck. Peeling skin around her neck. Heavy bruising and a bite mark on the inside of her upper arm. Heavy bruising all over her back in multiple places. Heavy bruising in neck and shoulder area. Scraping and lacerations in the area. Peeling skin and heavy bruising to left shoulder. Apparent bite marks.

Hopkins said alcohol, containers from marijuana and unknown prescription medications were found in the kitchen area of the apartment.

Victim testifies

After Hopkins, the victim of the alleged attack testified.

WARNING: The testimony contains graphic details.

"I met (Weaver) when our daughters were around 6 years old," the victim said. "(My daughter) is 18 now. (Weaver and I) were talking over Facebook and I invited her over. She came over through Uber -- to my apartment through an Uber driver."

The victim said Weaver arrived in the evening of Sept. 16 and brought an opened bottle of vodka and two pouches of pre-mixed rum.

"She put the alcohol beverages that she brought -- she put them down," the victim said. "She came over to give me a hug because we hadn't seen each other in a long time, and that's when she proceeded to kiss me. She kissed me with an open mouth kiss and my reaction was to just kind of laugh and brush it off and stop it."

The victim said Weaver had already been drinking based on slurred words and the way she was talking.

"The fact that she just came straight out with a big kiss was a little out of character, I would say, for seeing someone right away," the victim said.

They went to the couch and started talking about various topics, the victim said.

She said they were likely talking on the couch for more than an hour. The victim was drinking the vodka that Weaver brought over, and she "had a nice buzz," she said.

"I know that at some point during the night I got tired, you know, pretty tired, and at some point something about her was annoying me and I wanted to go to bed," the victim said. "I was, like, 'Just leave me alone. I'm going to bed.' I remember walking to bed, going to bed and falling asleep."

The next thing she remembers was being startled by something.

"(I remember) jumping off my bed and seeing Allison on all fours on my bed and me standing there and she was on all fours giving me a really scary look," the victim said. "I was, like, 'Allison, Allison, what are you doing?' She just kept giving me this look with her head going back and forth. I was, like, 'What are you doing?' She just lunged at me, and she just started strangling me."

The victim said Weaver was making animal-like movements with her head and her teeth. She said Weaver was completely naked.

"My whole neck was strangled," the victim said. "I was on the floor. I could feel -- I can still feel every single moment of it -- the pain of it, losing consciousness, not being able to breathe, how badly it hurt everything, the bruising on it -- that was there forever. My neck was so swollen my chin couldn't meet my chest and I lost some kind of consciousness during this. Next thing I remember after her strangling me -- I only remember a couple of things -- I remember her strangling me. The next thing I remember is trying to get away and hearing her, as clear as day, with no reflection in her tone, just saying, 'Sorry (name), but you're gonna have to die today.'

"I just started screaming bloody murder and banging on the floor, (saying), 'No, no, no. I can't believe I'm going to die like this. Someone come and please help, help, help.'"​​​​​​​

She said she doesn't remember being bitten, the deputies coming in or the trip to the hospital, but she remembers being in the hospital.

"I knew my cheek was gone," she said. "I knew my ear was gone. I knew I couldn't move most of my arms. I had (bite marks) all over my stomach, my (private area), my breasts, my back, my head, all over my scalp. On this ear, too. On both sides of the cheek, because this side was bitten. On my lip, my jaw. I was just covered in head-to-toe dressing that had to be repeated every three to four times per day -- nothing but extreme pain, which I still have. I'm going to have to live with these scars forever."

The victim denied that she gave Weaver permission to touch her. She said they were not having consensual sex. She said she has never had a sexual relationship with Weaver.

"(We kissed) once before when our daughters were young," the victim said.

Judge Nancy T. Carniak upheld the three previous charges and also deemed the strangulation charge appropriate to be added.

Weaver was bound over on all four counts based on the testimony from Hopkins and the victim.

