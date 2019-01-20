Snowfall total in Michigan so far, according to National Weather Service

DETROIT - Saturday's snowfall has been added up by the National Weather Service with some areas receiving more than 7 inches of snow.

Genesee County

Flint received 2.9 inches of snow, while Burton and Grand Blanc both received 3 inches. Linden received 3.1 inches, and Flushing had 3.5.

Lapeer County

Columbiaville had between 3 and 3.5 inches.

Livingston County

Howell's snowfall was measured at 2.7 inches, almost half as much as Brighton, which had 4.3 inches.

Macomb County

Washington received 3.1 inches of snow, Shelby Township had 3.3 and Eastpointe received 5.5 inches.

Midland and Monroe counties

Both Monroe and Bombay received 4.3 inches.

Oakland County

White Lake received 2.7 inches of snow. Berkley and Clarkston received 3 inches, and Commerce and Ferndale received 3.5 inches.

Farmington received 3.8 inches of snow.

Milford received 4 inches of snow, and Wixom received 4.5.

Saginaw County

Frankenmuth and Shields received 1.5 inches of snow, and Saginaw received 1.7 inches.

Sanilac County

Lexington's snow total was measured at 2 inches, and Peck received 2.6 inches.

Shiawassee County

Owosso's snow total was measured at 1.5 inches.

St. Clair County

Port Huron received 2.8 inches of snow.

Washtenaw County

Saline received 5 inches of snow, and Ypsilanti's snowfall was measured to be 6.5 inches. Ann Arbor received between 6.3 and 7.1 inches of snow.

Wayne County

Northville's snow total was 5.5 inches. Romulus received 5.6 inches, Wyandotte received 5.9 inches and Livonia's snow total was measured at 6 inches.

