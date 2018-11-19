The NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Nov. 19, 2018

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Nov. 19, 2018 at 4:56 p.m.

Colorado man sentenced for deaths of pregnant wife, children

A Colorado man was sentenced to life in prison for killing his pregnant wife and their two young daughters and dumping their bodies on an oil work site. Prosecutors have said they agreed not to seek the death penalty in exchange for Christopher Watts’ guilty plea, after seeking approval from Shanann Watts’ family.

Chicago police said an officer was shot in an active shooter incident at a hospital. Multiple victims have been reported. Read more.

Google has announced a partnership with the National Business League. Read more.

A raid by Detroit police uncovered a dozen stolen vehicles. Learn more.

A serial package thief was arrested in Utica after she targeted people in her own neighborhood, according to police. Read more.

Defenders: School safety

Most schools are not prepared for a mass shooter. Parents should look into if the school their child goes to has an emergency plan, multiple trauma kits and if classrooms lock from the inside.

Senior home shooting

After five days on the run, a man wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting at a Detroit apartment building last week was taken into custody in Virginia, according to officials.

New car smell

Ford is in the process of eliminating the new car smell for vehicles that come off the line, because of complaints from China.

Murder suspect sketch

Detroit police released a sketch of a man sought in connection with the slaying of a 25-year-old man on the city's west side.

