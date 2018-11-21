The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018

Don't eat romaine lettuce
The CDC is warning everyone in the United States to not eat any romaine lettuce while officials investigate the cause of an E. coli outbreak that has infected 32 people in 11 states. No deaths have been reported.
4 fast facts
A federal judge in Detroit has ordered female genital mutilation charges against eight people to be dropped, claiming the statute outlawing the procedure is unconstitutional. Learn more.
Former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon has been charged with lying to police in connection with the Nassar case. Read more.
The Skelton brothers went missing eight years ago on Nov. 26, 2010. Read more.
Friends, family and firefighters said their final goodbyes following the sudden death of Michael Lubig who worked at Engine 58 on Detroit's east side. Read more.
Be informed
Southfield Goodfellows
Southfield Goodfellows pushing forward despite current struggles. The clothing and toys will come, but the food likely won't because the charity's taken a hit. One of its most effective longtime volunteers, Joan Bouffard, who spearheaded the newspaper sales and donations died earlier this year.
Ammunition tax
The Detroit City Council has voted in favor of placing an additional tax on bullets.
Adoption day
Local 4 got a chance to go inside the courtroom where several families had their adoptions made official on National Adoption Day.
Jade Child Development Center
A daycare in Garden City has been shut down by state officials after an investigation found the situation required emergency action.
- Judge orders ICE to release Iraqi nationals detained at Michigan jail
- Help Me Hank toy test: Testing 2018's hottest toys before holidays
- Vandals shoot out car windows with BB gun in Harper Woods
- WATCH: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football players speak before matchup with Ohio State
Watch
- Sports and Entertainment stars team up for All-star giveback
- The magic behind America's Thanksgiving Parade
