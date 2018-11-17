The NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Nov. 16, 2018

Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Nov. 16, 2018 at 5:14 p.m.

Parents face woman accused of causing daughter's death

A 28-year-old woman accused of driving under the influence of drugs and fleeing Warren police officers in August was sentenced Friday in connection with a crash that killed a 19-year-old girl.

Parents of teen killed in Detroit crash face woman accused of causing daughter's death

4 fast facts

Metro Detroit couples finalized adoptions during National Adoption Month. Read more.

Waterford police have identified a woman who was fatally shot, but they're still looking for the suspect. Read more.

The body of the Warren police commissioner's son was found burned in a Southfield home. Learn more.

Because of the wildfires, California has the most polluted cities in the world. Read more.

Be informed

Armed robbery

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating and identifying two unknown men wanted in connection with a robbery on the city's west side.

LEARN MORE

Stores open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

Shopping is a big priority around Thanksgiving, and stores have already lined up when, or if, they'll be open on Thanksgiving and what their hours of operation will be for Black Friday.

LIST HERE

Home invasion

A Westland man is in jail, facing charges in connection to a home invasion in West Bloomfield. A woman, her daughter and a cancer-stricken Great Dane were asleep in the home when Fortin allegedly entered the home at 2 a.m. on Nov. 7 and demanded cash, a debit card and its PIN.

READ MORE

Help Me Hank

An apartment building in Detroit has a long list of issues that include broken windows, bad water, no hot water and the most pressing issue with falling temperatures is no heat.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.