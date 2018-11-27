The NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Nov. 26, 2018

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Nov. 26, 2018 at 5:16 p.m.

GM layoffs

There are 1,500 employees at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant and another 335 at the Warren transmission plant. General Motors officials dropped the biggest restructuring since its bankruptcy.

General Motors to idle Hamtramck, Warren plants, lay off 14,700 workers in North America

Recreational marijuana will become legal in Michigan on Dec. 6. Read more.

Weather conditions delay flights at Metro Detroit airport. Learn more.

Ex-Michigan State University president Simon arraigned on charges of lying to Nassar investigators. Read more.

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in the case of an unarmed man who was killed by Royal Oak police. Learn more.

HYPE shooting

The Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section is assisting Wayne police with the investigation into a fatal shooting that happened after 5:30 p.m. outside the HYPE Recreation Center of Western Wayne.

Skelton Brothers

Eight years ago, the Skelton brothers Tanner, Andrew and Alexander vanished. Their father said he gave them to an underground group but years have gone by with no signs of the boys or the group he spoke of.

President Trump on GM

Trump says his administration and lawmakers are exerting “a lot of pressure” on General Motors in response to its decision to cut up to 14,000 workers in North America and possibly shutter up to five plants.

FedEx Livonia

Police said a man shot a woman Monday at 3:30 a.m. at a FedEx facility in Livonia before leading police on a chase that ended on westbound I-96.

Detroit mayor

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said a man who hired private investigators to follow, record and publicly embarrass him threatened to release more "damaging" evidence Wednesday if the city doesn't agree to settle two ongoing lawsuits in his favor.

