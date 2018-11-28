The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018

Pontiac shooting arrest
Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that critically injured an 11-year-old boy outside a party store in Pontiac on Monday night.
Two arrests made in shooting of 11-year-old boy outside Pontiac party store
4 fast facts
A key stretch of I-94 is set to get a complete overhaul and MDOT officials said the construction is overdue. Read more.
Recreational marijuana will be legal in Michigan on Dec. 6. Click here for more information.
Police are working to find a suspect who targeted Metro Detroit residents in a credit card fraud scheme. Read more.
Oakland University professors were given hockey pucks to fight potential future gunmen in classrooms. Read more.
Be informed
Trump slams GM
The fallout from General Motors' decision to close five plants and lay off nearly 15,000 workers is growing by the hour and it seems President Trump is leading the way.
Minors and ride-sharing
Would you let your child ride alone in a car with a complete stranger? An Uber driver called the Local 4 Defenders upset because she is getting calls for minors all the time.
Fatal shooting, fire
The parents of Isaac and Shyheim White admit their sons were buying drugs when they were shot at a home on Detroit's west side, but they said the men didn't deserve to die.
FDA overhauls approval process
As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration publicizes its plans to overhaul the process for manufacturers that want to market medical devices in the United States, a yearlong investigation by a nonprofit newsroom is reporting more than 80,000 deaths potentially linked to medical implants since 2008.
Read more
- Roseville woman arrested in assault on Troy police officers
- Detroit coat maker for homeless expands into new production space
- Tumblr app removed from Apple's Store after child pornography gets through filters
- Man hopes to influence community through launch of new Oak Park clothing store
Watch
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.