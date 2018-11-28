The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera Nov. 27, 2018 at 6:42 p.m.

Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that critically injured an 11-year-old boy outside a party store in Pontiac on Monday night.

Two arrests made in shooting of 11-year-old boy outside Pontiac party store

A key stretch of I-94 is set to get a complete overhaul and MDOT officials said the construction is overdue. Read more.

Recreational marijuana will be legal in Michigan on Dec. 6. Click here for more information.

Police are working to find a suspect who targeted Metro Detroit residents in a credit card fraud scheme. Read more.

Oakland University professors were given hockey pucks to fight potential future gunmen in classrooms. Read more.

Trump slams GM

The fallout from General Motors' decision to close five plants and lay off nearly 15,000 workers is growing by the hour and it seems President Trump is leading the way.

Minors and ride-sharing

Would you let your child ride alone in a car with a complete stranger? An Uber driver called the Local 4 Defenders upset because she is getting calls for minors all the time.

Fatal shooting, fire

The parents of Isaac and Shyheim White admit their sons were buying drugs when they were shot at a home on Detroit's west side, but they said the men didn't deserve to die.

FDA overhauls approval process

As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration publicizes its plans to overhaul the process for manufacturers that want to market medical devices in the United States, a yearlong investigation by a nonprofit newsroom is reporting more than 80,000 deaths potentially linked to medical implants since 2008.

