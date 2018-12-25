The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera Dec. 25, 2018 at 5:04 p.m.

Apartment fire in Sterling Heights

Several Sterling Heights families were displaced after their apartment building caught on fire on Christmas morning.

'We're still alive,' couple loses everything in Sterling Heights apartment fire Christmas morning

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

The pope is pleading for mutual understanding in a Christmas message. Read more.

Police are still investigating after they said a father forcibly took a 4-month-old child from her mother at 2 p.m. Monday. Learn more.

Indonesians are worried another tsunami could be coming. Read more.

A community in Vermont is trying to make the world's largest s'more. Learn more.

Be informed

Purchased a drone?

There are some things you need to know before you start flying your newly purchased drone. If you're not careful, you could face some serious criminal charges.

READ MORE

Dies in custody

An 8-year-old Guatemalan boy has died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency said Tuesday.

LEARN MORE

Homeless scam

GoFundMe has made refunds to thousands of people who donated money to a feel-good story that police say turned out to be an elaborate scam.

READ MORE

Officer identified

Police have identified the Toledo officer who fatally shot a man suspected of killing his grandmother in the Detroit area.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.