The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018

Apartment fire in Sterling Heights
Several Sterling Heights families were displaced after their apartment building caught on fire on Christmas morning.
'We're still alive,' couple loses everything in Sterling Heights apartment fire Christmas morning
The pope is pleading for mutual understanding in a Christmas message. Read more.
Police are still investigating after they said a father forcibly took a 4-month-old child from her mother at 2 p.m. Monday. Learn more.
Indonesians are worried another tsunami could be coming. Read more.
A community in Vermont is trying to make the world's largest s'more. Learn more.
Purchased a drone?
There are some things you need to know before you start flying your newly purchased drone. If you're not careful, you could face some serious criminal charges.
Dies in custody
An 8-year-old Guatemalan boy has died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency said Tuesday.
Homeless scam
GoFundMe has made refunds to thousands of people who donated money to a feel-good story that police say turned out to be an elaborate scam.
Officer identified
Police have identified the Toledo officer who fatally shot a man suspected of killing his grandmother in the Detroit area.
- ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018
- Watch the creepy trailer for Jordan Peele's next horror film 'Us'
- Fearing it may attack kids, man shoots his own dog in park
- Public comment sought on change to 2 SE Michigan road plans
- President Trump talks about border wall plans and government shutdown
- Trump asks 7-year-old if he still believes in Santa
