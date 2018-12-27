The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Dec. 26, 2018 at 7:13 p.m.

Dashcam video allegedly shows a 33-year-old Roseville woman getting into a drunken fight with Troy police officers. Sylvia Hope Verellen was intoxicated and uncooperative in November. Police said she refused to leave her boyfriend's home in Troy and also refused to remove meaningful jewelry that didn't belong to her.

It's expected to be chilly Wednesday night. Read more.

A crossing guard at a Detroit school took action to make the environment safer for students. Learn more.

Roseville is paying tribute to an old drive-in marquee. Read more.

The family of a teen who was forced to cut his dreadlocks before a wrestling match is speaking out. Learn more.

Baby still missing

Police said a 4-month-old baby girl was forcibly taken from her mother by the child's father at 2 p.m. Monday.

Sterling Heights fire

Fifty families watched a fire tear through their Sterling Heights homes on a holiday. The damage is estimated to be at $2,500,000, including the contents of the apartments.

Warren lawsuit

Matthew Nichols filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Warren and its police commissioner, William Dwyer, alleging claims of Fifth Amendment and 14th Amendment violations.

Royal Oak vandal

Police arrested a 43-year-old Detroit man on suspicion of smashing the windows of 15-20 cars at a Royal Oak apartment complex.

