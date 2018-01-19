News

TOP STORIES Friday, January 19, 2018

By Brian Newlin
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Larry NassarDay 4 of victim statements at sentencing for Larry Nassar in sex abuse cases.
  • Education: Michigan bill would let charter schools tap into public school funds.
  • Meteor: Teams recover meteorite from Michigan meteor.
  • Captive Siblings: Turpin siblings allegedly starved, shackled, taunted with food.

LOCAL

  • Meteor: Teams recover meteorite from Michigan meteor.
  • Larry NassarDay 4 of victim statements at sentencing for Larry Nassar in sex abuse cases.
  • Detroit: Firefighters discover body after extinguishing fire in vacant home.
  • Education: Michigan bill would let charter schools tap into public school funds.
  • Marine CityEarly morning fire causes extensive damage at 2 businesses.
  • Larry NassarJudge hits back at 'worthless' complaint from Nassar during sentencing hearing.
  • Dearborn: Husband and wife due in court on charges in shooting at in-home daycare.
  • Weather40s ahead for your weekend.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Captive Siblings: Turpin siblings allegedly starved, shackled, taunted with food.
  • Amazon: Here are some of biggest snubs in HQ2 bid.
  • New Mexico: Zimbabwe opposition leader killed in crash.
  • Texas: 'Tourniquet Killer' executed.
  • Phoenix: Serial killer behind 9 slayings, police say.

POLITICS:

  • Trump: Swing state voters say why they're sticking with Trump.
  • Israel: Trump admin settles on facility for Jerusalem embassy.
  • Nancy Pelosi: House minority leader calls GOP deal for children's health program 'a bowl of doggy doo'.
  • Immigration: GOP leaders promise to whip hard-line immigration bill.
  • DACA: GOP Rep. says there is little consistency from the White House.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Journey and Def Leppard: Bands to play co-headlining show at Comerica Park in July.
  • Zac Efron: See first photo of actor as 'Extremely Wicked' Ted Bundy.
  • #MeToo: SAG Awards get ready for #MeToo close-up.

SPORTS:

  • Pinckney: Snowboarding star hopes to make U.S. Olympic team.
  • Michael Phelps: Olympian talks about depression, says 'I am extremely thankful that I did not take my life'.
  •  Super Bowl: Minneapolis police prepare for Super Bowl.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.