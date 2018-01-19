TOP STORIES Friday, January 19, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Larry Nassar: Day 4 of victim statements at sentencing for Larry Nassar in sex abuse cases.
- Education: Michigan bill would let charter schools tap into public school funds.
- Meteor: Teams recover meteorite from Michigan meteor.
- Captive Siblings: Turpin siblings allegedly starved, shackled, taunted with food.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Firefighters discover body after extinguishing fire in vacant home.
- Education: Michigan bill would let charter schools tap into public school funds.
- Marine City: Early morning fire causes extensive damage at 2 businesses.
- Larry Nassar: Judge hits back at 'worthless' complaint from Nassar during sentencing hearing.
- Dearborn: Husband and wife due in court on charges in shooting at in-home daycare.
- Weather: 40s ahead for your weekend.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Captive Siblings: Turpin siblings allegedly starved, shackled, taunted with food.
- Amazon: Here are some of biggest snubs in HQ2 bid.
- New Mexico: Zimbabwe opposition leader killed in crash.
- Texas: 'Tourniquet Killer' executed.
- Phoenix: Serial killer behind 9 slayings, police say.
POLITICS:
- Trump: Swing state voters say why they're sticking with Trump.
- Israel: Trump admin settles on facility for Jerusalem embassy.
- Nancy Pelosi: House minority leader calls GOP deal for children's health program 'a bowl of doggy doo'.
- Immigration: GOP leaders promise to whip hard-line immigration bill.
- DACA: GOP Rep. says there is little consistency from the White House.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Journey and Def Leppard: Bands to play co-headlining show at Comerica Park in July.
- Zac Efron: See first photo of actor as 'Extremely Wicked' Ted Bundy.
- #MeToo: SAG Awards get ready for #MeToo close-up.
SPORTS:
- Pinckney: Snowboarding star hopes to make U.S. Olympic team.
- Michael Phelps: Olympian talks about depression, says 'I am extremely thankful that I did not take my life'.
- Super Bowl: Minneapolis police prepare for Super Bowl.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
