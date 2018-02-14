TOP STORIES Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Darren Weathers: Remembering Detroit police officer who was killed in crash.
- Collin Rose: Man charged in murder of Detroit police sergeant due in court for competency hearing.
- Maryland: Authorities respond to shooting at NSA facility.
- California: Dying woman drags herself to road, uses last words to identify suspected killers, police say.
LOCAL:
- Vaccines: Michigan anti-vaccination case due back in court for motion hearing.
- Art Van Elslander: Visitation details for Art Van Furniture founder dead at 87.
- Larry Nassar: Inside the answers Michigan State gave Congress when asked about Larry Nassar case.
- Detroit: Police officer killed in crash during training exercise on Michigan Avenue.
- Lottery: $1M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Michigan.
- Weather: Cool start in the 20s with temps in the 40s later.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Marijuana: Berkeley declares itself a sanctuary city for cannabis.
- MetLife: Company says it failed to pay some retirees for 25 years.
- Flu: Experimental treatment in the works.
POLITICS:
- Florida: Democrats flip 36th GOP-held state legislative seat.
- Jacob Zuma: ANC calls for no-confidence vote against South African leader.
- Michigan: Expanded voting, clean energy ballot drives get initial OK.
- Rob Porter: GOP frets over White House inability to move past abuse scandal.
- #MeToo: Democratic candidate turns #MeToo experience into TV ad.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Ryan Murphy: 'Glee', 'OJ Simpson' producer is heading to Netflix.
- Minnie Driver: Actress is stepping down as an Oxfam ambassador.
- Bill Paxton: Actor's family files wrongful death suit.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Larkin, Nielsen score in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Ducks.
- Olympics: Former University of Michigan doctor works with Olympic athletes who suffer head injuries.
- Reggie Jackson: Pistons' Reggie Jackson opens 'literacy lounges' in 2 Detroit schools.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
