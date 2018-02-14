TOP STORIES Wednesday, February 14, 2018

News

LOCAL

  • Darren Weathers: Remembering Detroit police officer who was killed in crash.
  • Collin Rose: Man charged in murder of Detroit police sergeant due in court for competency hearing.
  • Vaccines: Michigan anti-vaccination case due back in court for motion hearing.
  • Art Van Elslander: Visitation details for Art Van Furniture founder dead at 87.
  • Larry Nassar: Inside the answers Michigan State gave Congress when asked about Larry Nassar case.
  • DetroitPolice officer killed in crash during training exercise on Michigan Avenue.
  • Lottery: $1M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Michigan.
  • WeatherCool start in the 20s with temps in the 40s later.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • California: Dying woman drags herself to road, uses last words to identify suspected killers, police say.
  • Maryland: Authorities respond to shooting at NSA facility.
  • Marijuana: Berkeley declares itself a sanctuary city for cannabis.
  • MetLife: Company says it failed to pay some retirees for 25 years.
  • Flu: Experimental treatment in the works.

POLITICS:

  • Florida: Democrats flip 36th GOP-held state legislative seat.
  • Jacob Zuma: ANC calls for no-confidence vote against South African leader.
  • Michigan: Expanded voting, clean energy ballot drives get initial OK.
  • Rob Porter: GOP frets over White House inability to move past abuse scandal.
  • #MeToo: Democratic candidate turns #MeToo experience into TV ad.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Ryan Murphy: 'Glee', 'OJ Simpson' producer is heading to Netflix.
  • Minnie Driver: Actress is stepping down as an Oxfam ambassador.
  • Bill Paxton: Actor's family files wrongful death suit.

SPORTS:

  • Red WingsLarkin, Nielsen score in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Ducks.
  • Olympics: Former University of Michigan doctor works with Olympic athletes who suffer head injuries.
  • Reggie Jackson: Pistons' Reggie Jackson opens 'literacy lounges' in 2 Detroit schools.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

