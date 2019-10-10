TSA confiscates grenade from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport passenger

An empty replica grenade was found by TSA agents at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne Country Airport on Oct. 1, 2019. (WDIV)

ROMULUS, Mich. - The Transportation Security Administration released a list of all weapons confiscated from airports during the week of Sept. 23 to Oct. 6 on its official website Thursday.

On that list was an empty replica hand grenade agents found Oct. 1 at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne Country Airport.

The TSA said the grenade was found in a passenger's checked bag.

Authorities said replica grenades aren't allowed in carry-on or checked bags.

The passenger who brought the grenade is facing civil penalties.

It's unknown if the passenger was from Michigan or was passing through.

"As if we haven't said it enough times, explosive devices -- including replicas -- are not allowed in carry-on or checked bags; even if they look like something out of a Bond film," the TSA website post said.

During that period, the agency said it screened more than 30 million passengers nationwide and found 206 firearms in carry-on bags. Of those 206 guns, 176 were loaded. A loaded Beretta pistol was found at Detroit Metro Airport with a bullet in the chamber Oct. 2.

The TSA urges passengers to be prepared and to check the What Can I Bring? section of the website before their flight.

