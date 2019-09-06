Ann Arbor's Dog Swim; Songbird Baking Co. opens; don't fly drones over Michigan Stadium

Dogs enjoy a dip at the annual Dog Swim at Buhr Park Pool on Sept. 5, 2019. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

Happy Friday!

I hope you enjoyed the short work week as much as I did. Do you know who else enjoyed this week? Local dogs who participated in the annual Dog Swim at Buhr Park Pool. See these guys having the time of their lives as we say goodbye to summer and look ahead to fall.

Have a great weekend.

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What's been happening:

🚫 Two people were arrested after flying a drone above Michigan Stadium Saturday night during the third quarter of the Wolverines' home opener against Middle Tennessee State. The University of Michigan has a strict no-fly zone policy and drones are prohibited within three miles of the stadium. (A4)

🗣 Staying with the U, the ACLU is calling on U-M to amend a student sexual misconduct policy that requires complainants to be personally cross-examined by their alleged accusers. (A4)

💉 Sexually transmitted infection testing will no longer be covered by tuition at U-M and students are speaking out against the move. (Michigan Daily)

🍅 Food Gatherers has launched its 2019-2020 Healthy School Pantry Program to bring fresh produce to underserved families. See which schools are participating. (A4)

🚸 With school officially in session, the Ann Arbor Police Department released these safety reminders for pedestrians, motorists and cyclists. (A4)

🏃‍♀️ The Gallup Gallop 5K has sold out and is anticipating a record number of participants for tonight's Night Run. (A4)

💗 Talk about a feel-good story. Children at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital were visited by a NASA astronaut last week and their smiles will lift your hearts. (A4)

Fun to know:

🥐 The Songbird Cafe on the west side is now Songbird Baking Co. The decision was made due to rising popularity for their delicious baked goods. But don't worry, they will still serve breakfast and warm, caffeinated beverages. (A4)

🦋 The Annual Monarch Migration Festival -- presented by the Leslie Science and Nature Center -- is back on Sunday. (A4)

🏈 How much do you know about The Big House? Here are 9 fast facts. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

✉️ Have something to share? Write us anytime at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.