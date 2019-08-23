Ann Arbor's fastest-growing companies; new downtown architecture tours; it's bonsai weekend

Happy Friday!

How about this weather? I'm enjoying this cool down as we wrap up the last days of summer. Another thing to enjoy? The relative quiet before students return to town next week. So, venture to the downtown area and take advantage of the plentiful parking, and get coffee or a bite to eat without the long lines.

Have a great weekend.

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What's been happening:

🏆 University of Michigan continues to dominate national college rankings. This week, U-M was ranked the No. 1 public university in America by Niche and No. 2 by Forbes. (A4)

💵 Level One Bank plans to acquire Ann Arbor State Bank for $67.8 million. Here's why. (A4)

👏 These six Ann Arbor companies made Inc. Magazine's annual 5000 list, which spotlights America's fastest-growing privately held companies. (A4)

🎭 Sometimes rivalries are best put aside. Read about a joint U-M MSU effort to create a sensory theater experience for children with autism. (A4)

🤝 Staying with feel-good stories, popular downtown venue The Circ Bar will start offering its space for free to nonprofits. (A4)

🎧 U-M's University Musical Society rolled out curated playlists on Apple Music and Spotify and you'll want to have a listen. (A4)

Fun to know:

🌳 Marvel at over 100 bonsai at the annual Ann Arbor Bonsai Society Show & Sale at Matthaei Botanical Gardens on Saturday and Sunday. (A4)

🎨 Also happening this weekend is the DIYpsi Summer Festival, a celebration of local makers with more than 90 vendors at Ann Arbor Brewing Company's microbrewery in Ypsilanti. (A4)

🗣 Here's a nice feature on Ann Arbor Farmers Market manager Stephanie Willette and how she got to where she is today. (The Brick Magazine)

✏ Are you or someone you know a teacher? Head over to Ann Arbor's SCRAP Box for Teacher Appreciation Day this weekend and enjoy discounted supplies and giveaways. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“We are interested in cultivating a community, a city, that is literate about buildings and the built environment. Development too often feels like something that happens to us instead of with us." - Jessica A.S. Letaw, Executive Director of Building Matters Ann Arbor

✉️ Have something to share? Write us anytime at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.