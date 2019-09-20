Global climate strike in Ann Arbor; new local 'cheesecakerie'; North Campus Turkey no more

The turkey struts along Hubbard and Huron Parkway on June 17, 2019. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

This week ended a longtime saga involving an aggressive (or lonely?) turkey who became notorious for chasing people while jogging or walking to their cars on University of Michigan's North Campus.

North Campus Turkey -- who was also affectionately known as "Tom" and "Reggie" -- was put to rest on Monday after blocking traffic on Huron Parkway for the 1,435th time. The Ann Arbor Police Department called officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and ... you can guess what happened next.

Needless to say, his antics will be missed.

What's been happening:

👥 Students are organized and ready for today's Washtenaw County Climate Strike on Ingalls Mall -- part of a global walkout demanding change in climate policy. (A4)

🌳 PARK(ing) Day returns to Ann Arbor today. You'll notice cool installations in select metered parking spots downtown that aim to turn parking spaces into mini parks. (A4)

❤️️ U-M's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital received a $500K grant this week from Hyundai Hope on Wheels for pediatric cancer research and these pictures will warm your heart. (A4)

🤝 On Sunday, the Washtenaw County Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place at Pioneer High School. Here's how you can get involved. (A4)

🏠 Love home renovations? The annual Fall Remodelers Home Tour returns this weekend to Ann Arbor and Plymouth. (A4)

🦖 The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History just announced its new exhibits that will be opening in November. Here's what you can expect. (A4)

Fun to know:

🍰 The owner of the newly-opened 24th CC cheesecake shop in Briarwood Mall appeared on Live in the D this week. Four generations of family keep the business going and the cheesecakes delicious. (A4 | Local 4)

🏈 Sad the Wolverines are away this weekend? Head over to State St. downtown on Saturday where watch party festivities begin at 10 a.m. (A4)

🍂 As the leaves begin to change, Sarah has four fun fall date ideas for you. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

"We're not using real techniques because real techniques means the sword ends up in the other guy." - Christopher Barbeau, founder of Ann Arbor's Ring of Steel Action Theatre & Stunt Troupe

