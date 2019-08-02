Safety Town celebrates 40 years; Ann Arbor Pride weekend; Lillian Rd. homicide solved

Police and fire department officers, elected officials and Ann Arbor Public Schools staff pose in front of Dicken Elementary to celebrate Safety Town's 40th anniversary in Ann Arbor on July 30, 2019. (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

And happy August. It's hard to believe that we're halfway through summer. One of the highlights of summer in Ann Arbor is the longstanding tradition of Safety Town. The program, which teaches children how to be safe in their homes and on the streets, is celebrating 40 years.

To mark the anniversary, participants were greeted at Tuesday's session by police and fire officials; Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Swift; Mayor Christopher Taylor; Ann Arbor's new police chief, Michael Cox and more.

What's been happening:

🌈 Ann Arbor Pride kicks off celebrations Saturday. Sarah caught up with the event's co-director, Joe Schoch, who detailed what goes into planning Pride and what attendees can expect this year. (A4)

⚖ A man has been charged in the February murder of 71-year-old Ann Arbor man Richard Fortune at his home on Lillian Road. The homicide shocked his neighbors, who said Fortune was a generous man who loved tending to his flowers. (A4)

👑 Miss World America has stripped a University of Michigan senior of her Miss Michigan title following a national scandal involving "offensive" tweets, which she continues to defend. (Michigan Daily)

🚔 Ann Arbor now has an Independent Community Police Oversight Commission. Meet its members. (MLive)

🚜 Public meetings to help improve the Greenbelt Advisory Commission's strategic plan kicked off this week. Learn more about the Greenbelt's work and see future meeting dates. (A4)

💳 An app developed by Ann Arbor-based startup Nickels aims to help those with student debt avoid going into default. (Concentrate)

Fun to know:

🥕 Festivities for the third annual Great Lakes Regional VegBash kick off tonight ahead of the full-day event Saturday celebrating all things veggie at the Washtenaw Farm Council grounds. (A4)

⛸ Let's face it, we've all dreamed of driving a Zamboni, right? Now, that dream can come true. The city of Ann Arbor is hiring Zamboni operators for Veteran's Memorial Ice Arena. (A4)

🎨 Here's a look ahead at some awesome events at Ann Arbor District Library, including the 14th annual Lego Contest, painting for adults and more. (A4)

🍋 Love Thrive Juicery? Then here's some good news: The cold-pressed juice and smoothie shop is opening at Vin Bar's former location downtown. (A4)

Quote of the week:

“I’m two weeks in and I couldn’t be more pleased and happy, not only with the police department, but the city itself and how they’ve opened their arms and welcomed me into the community. Hopefully I live up to all the expectations this great community has for the police department and certainly for myself as far as running (it).” - Ann Arbor Police Chief Michael Cox

