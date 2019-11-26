DETROIT – Local 4′s Jamie Edmonds has once again been named a finalist for Michigan Sportscaster of the Year!

This is Jamie’s second nomination for the award. She was also a finalist in 2017.

Jamie is one of four finalists, joined by Dan Dickerson, Jack Ebling and Brad Galli.

The nomination is well-deserved for Jamie, who once again dominated sports coverage in Metro Detroit this year.

Who could forget when Jamie took part in the Slow Roll ahead of this year’s Detroit Grand Prix? Or when she hit the road for a full tour around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

She covered her second straight Final Four in March, took in Tigers games during the summer and then got us ready for football season in the fall.

READ: Jamie Edmonds talks greatest sports comebacks

It’s not easy covering the current Detroit sports landscape, which has brought little success to its dedicated fan base. But Jamie did get to cover one team’s (short) playoff run, the first at Little Caesars Arena.

Jamie weighed in on a Tom Izzo controversy during the NCAA Tournament. She posted this story in the wake of Tyler Skaggs’ death. She didn’t grow up an IndyCar fan, but hey, she is now!

From Jamie: The future has me thinking about the past

If you want to see more of her work, you can visit her bio or follow her on Twitter.

The winner of the Michigan Sportscaster of the Year award will be announced in January.

