Detroit Lions trade up to take Ohio State G Jonah Jackson in third round of 2020 NFL draft

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions traded up 10 picks to draft Ohio State guard Jonah Hackson with their second selection in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Jackson was selected with the No. 75 overall pick. The Lions traded up from the No. 85 pick, which was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in the Darius Slay trade. They sent picks No. 85, No. 149 and No. 182 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Jackson spent his final college season with the Buckeyes after transferring from Rutgers. He performed well enough for Ohio State to become a mid-round NFL prospect.

On Thursday, the Lions selected Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round. He filled a hole in the secondary after the Slay trade.

Earlier Friday night, the Lions made Georgia running back D’Andre Swift their second-round selection, with pick No. 35. Swift was widely considered to be the top running back prospect in this year’s draft class.

Notre Dame linebacker Julian Okwara went to the Lions earlier in the third round, with pick No. 67. He is the brother of current Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara.

The team entered Friday night with needs on both sides of the line of scrimmage, as well as linebacker and running back. Detroit could also use more help alongside Okudah in the secondary.

Head coach Matt Patricia is feeling pressure to win now after finishing 3-12-1 in his second season with the Lions. General manager Bob Quinn figures to be on a similar hot seat after hiring Patricia and seeing him go just 9-22-1 over the last two years.

An injury to quarterback Matthew Stafford derailed the 2019-20 season, but the Lions’ losing tradition dates back 63 years. Since winning the championship in 1957, the Lions have made the playoffs just 12 times, going 1-12 with one divisional round win in January 1992.

The Lions made the postseason three times in six seasons from 2011 to 2016, but haven’t been back since.