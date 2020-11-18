NBA Draft 2020: Detroit Pistons rumor mill, live updates

The Detroit Pistons have a very important decision to make in the upcoming NBA Draft.

With the No. 7 pick, after sliding in the NBA Draft Lottery earlier this year, the Pistons are looking for a playmaker to add to a rebuilding franchise. There are many options.

The Pistons hired Troy Weaver as general manager this offseason, a big splash, to join with Ed Stefanski, Arn Tellem and Dwane Casey. The Pistons have moved on from staples of the franchise in recent years, including Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson.

The 2020 NBA Draft is Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

Follow live NBA Draft and Detroit Pistons updates below: