State legislators push for Robert Saleh to be named Detroit Lions head coach

DETROIT – As the Detroit Lions begin its search for the next head coach, some Michigan legislators banded together to weigh in on their choice for the position.

Nearly 40 state lawmakers signed their name on a letter thanking owner Sheila Ford Hamp for the change, also urging her to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator and Dearborn-native Robert Saleh.

Read: Bipartisan Michigan lawmakers endorse Robert Saleh as next Lions coach

The idea of the letter came from Rep. Abdullah Hammoud. He said while it is not up to the legislators to make the call, the letter was for fun and to find common ground among lawmakers.

“In striking that conversation, many people started saying ‘That’s who we’d love to see come home as well,’” Hammoud said.

“I think it would be historic and you couldn’t write a better script,” said Saleh’s close friend, Brian Mossallam. “When you think about Robert coming home, Henry Ford’s hometown, he went to the high school that Henry Ford built. I think the most important is that he understand the culture and the DNA of this town, he understands the mentality.”

Darrell Bevell, who has 14 seasons of experience as an offensive coordinator, will be the team’s interim coach for the final games this season.

You can watch the full report in the video above.