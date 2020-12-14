Detroit Pistons waive LiAngelo Ball, Louis King, Anthony Lamb -- roster inches closer to limit

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons are inching closer to their final opening roster for the season after waiving LiAngelo Ball, Louis King and Anthony Lamb following Sunday’s preseason game.

None of these moves comes as much of a surprise, as new general manager Troy Weaver works to cut down his roster ahead of the regular season.

Ball was signed to a non-guaranteed contract earlier this month, and the belief was that he would serve as a camp body but not make the opening night roster.

King signed a two-way deal with the Pistons each of the last two seasons, but only played a total of 62 minutes as a rookie.

Lamb signed an exhibit 10 deal with the Pistons earlier this month after going undrafted out of the University of Vermont.

If our count is correct -- it’s hard to keep up with Weaver! -- the Pistons’ roster is now down to 17 players.

Killian Hayes, Delon Wright, Jerami Grant, Blake Griffin and Mason Plumlee appear to be the starters, according to the first two preseason games. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Sekou Doumbouya, Derrick Rose, Jahlil Okafor, Josh Jackson, Wayne Ellington and Saddiq Bey have earned significant minutes off the bench.

Saben Lee, Isaiah Stewart and Rodney McGruder have each played sparingly in the first two preseason games.

Deividas Sirvydis and Dzanan Musa are on the roster but have yet to get on the court.

Unless the NBA alters the number of players allowed on a roster this season, two more will have to be removed from this list.