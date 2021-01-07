Cleveland Indians trade superstar SS Francisco Lindor, beloved SP Carlos Carrasco to Mets for 4 players

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Indians have traded superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor and beloved pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets for four players in a mega blockbuster MLB trade.
Cleveland is receiving young infielders Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez, as well as prospects Isaiah Greene and Josh Wolf, in the deal.
Rosario, 25, posted a 2.4 WAR in 2019 and has a lifetime .705 OPS in 400 games with the Mets. Gimenez, 22, posted a .732 OPS and 1.1 WAR as a rookie in the shortened 2020 season.
Lindor, 27, is one of baseball’s brightest young stars, slashing .285/.346/.488 with 138 home runs, 191 doubles and 99 stolen bases for Cleveland the last six years. He’s played in each of the last four MLB All-Star games and amassed a WAR of 28.7 since reaching the league in 2015.
Lindor is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021 season, and Cleveland’s front office has been open about their “inability” to sign him to a long-term deal, to the dismay of the fan base.
Carrasco, even at 33 years old, is still a solid starting pitcher. He finished 2020 with a 2.91 ERA, 3.59 FIP, 1.21 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 68 innings.
Over his 11-year career, Carrasco has won 88 games for the Indians, posting a 3.77 ERA, 3.42 FIP, 1.20 WHIP and 9.5 K/9 in 1,242.1 innings.
Midway through the 2019 season, Carrasco was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia. He battled back to make the postseason roster as a relief pitcher, and then won AL Comeback Player of the Year in 2020.
The Mets, with Jacob deGrom at the top of their rotation with Carrasco, Marcus Stroman and Noah Syndergaard -- who is still returning from Tommy John surgery -- have built a strong starting rotation to compliment Lindor, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Michael Conforto and Dominick Smith on offense.
Cleveland, meanwhile, might be entering a bit of a rebuilding phase. A rotation that was at the top of the league as recently as 2018 no longer features Corey Kluber, Mike Clevinger, Carlos Carrasco or Trevor Bauer. Shane Bieber is a good place to start, though.
Lindor and Carlos Santana will be major losses for the offense.