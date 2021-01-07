Cleveland Indians trade superstar SS Francisco Lindor, beloved SP Carlos Carrasco to Mets for 4 players

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor prepares to bat during baseball practice at Progressive Field, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Indians have traded superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor and beloved pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets for four players in a mega blockbuster MLB trade.

Thank you both for everything you've contributed both on and off the field.



We're grateful for the memories. Best of luck in New York. pic.twitter.com/Jk2XqNIgaU — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 7, 2021

Cleveland is receiving young infielders Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez, as well as prospects Isaiah Greene and Josh Wolf, in the deal.

Rosario, 25, posted a 2.4 WAR in 2019 and has a lifetime .705 OPS in 400 games with the Mets. Gimenez, 22, posted a .732 OPS and 1.1 WAR as a rookie in the shortened 2020 season.

Lindor, 27, is one of baseball’s brightest young stars, slashing .285/.346/.488 with 138 home runs, 191 doubles and 99 stolen bases for Cleveland the last six years. He’s played in each of the last four MLB All-Star games and amassed a WAR of 28.7 since reaching the league in 2015.

FILE - Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor singles off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. The Cleveland Indians have agreed to trade four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Lindor is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021 season, and Cleveland’s front office has been open about their “inability” to sign him to a long-term deal, to the dismay of the fan base.

Carrasco, even at 33 years old, is still a solid starting pitcher. He finished 2020 with a 2.91 ERA, 3.59 FIP, 1.21 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 68 innings.

Over his 11-year career, Carrasco has won 88 games for the Indians, posting a 3.77 ERA, 3.42 FIP, 1.20 WHIP and 9.5 K/9 in 1,242.1 innings.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco walks to the dugout after striking out Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, in this Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Midway through the 2019 season, Carrasco was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia. He battled back to make the postseason roster as a relief pitcher, and then won AL Comeback Player of the Year in 2020.

The Mets, with Jacob deGrom at the top of their rotation with Carrasco, Marcus Stroman and Noah Syndergaard -- who is still returning from Tommy John surgery -- have built a strong starting rotation to compliment Lindor, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Michael Conforto and Dominick Smith on offense.

Cleveland, meanwhile, might be entering a bit of a rebuilding phase. A rotation that was at the top of the league as recently as 2018 no longer features Corey Kluber, Mike Clevinger, Carlos Carrasco or Trevor Bauer. Shane Bieber is a good place to start, though.

Lindor and Carlos Santana will be major losses for the offense.