Detroit Red Wings fans return to Little Caesars Arena at 750 capacity

DETROIT – If you watched the Red Wings game Tuesday, you may have noticed more crowd noise.

Capacity was recently increased to 750 fans, and with added safety protocols in place, people filed in. Fans were fired up to be back at the Little Caesars Arena. Some have been to the arena but capacity recently increased and some tickets even went on sale.

Tavis Horton and his family have season tickets and recalls going to the arena when less than half of people were allowed.

We’ve been coming to the games back in January when it was only 250 people allowed... Now we’re here in March when there’s 750,” Horton said. “We see the stages and starting to feel confident we’re headed in the right direction.”

“It’s not normal since it’s quieter with less people but it’s still fun,” said Horton’s daughter Cassidy Horton.

It was also a big night for the LCA staff.

“We’re very happy to see fans back in the arena. I think our players are happy, our staff is happy. It just adds an element of excitement and it’s a much more enjoyable experience,” said Mike Hartnett, vice president of venue security.

And while everyone would love a full house, the fans did not experience crowded seating and lines for bathrooms, merchandise and drinks.