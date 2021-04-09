Red Wings: Bobby Ryan expected to be done for season with injury

Detroit Red Wings right wing Bobby Ryan plays against the Carolina Hurricanes in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Forward Bobby Ryan is expected to be out of the Detroit Red Wings lineup for the rest of the season due to injury, the team announced Friday.

Ryan, 34, has 7 goals and 7 assists in 33 games played, but hasn’t played since March 28 due to an undisclosed upper body injury.

The winger had been a trade target for weeks due his relatively affordable $1 million cap hit and pending free agent status at the end of the season. He signed a one-year contract with Detroit in October.

He started the season hot with 4 goals in his first three games with Detroit, a reported franchise record.

“First in our franchise history at anything is pretty awesome,” said coach Jeff Blashill in January. “So it’s a great start for him. What’s impressed me most is who he is as a person ... when I talked to him this summer -- I talked to Steve Yzerman after I had spoken to Bobby and before we signed him, and I told Steve regardless of if he signs with us or not I’m really happy for Bobby, he’s in a great spot.”

Ryan struggled to stay healthy this season, however, and ultimately suffered an injury near the end of March that apparently was enough to end his season.

Coach Blashill says Fabbri, Gagner, Nemeth are out tomorrow and that Bobby Ryan (upper body) is expected to be out for the remainder of the season. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 9, 2021

The Red Wings are in last place in the Central Division with 14 games remaining. The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. Monday, April 12. Any hopes of trading Ryan ahead of the deadline have been dashed.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings have been without forward Tyler Bertuzzi since Jan. 30. The 26-year-old left wing suffered an upper body injury in a game against Florida and hasn’t been back. At the time he was leading the team in points.

