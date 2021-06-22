Every possible pick the Detroit Pistons can get in the NBA Draft lottery, including odds

DETROIT – The NBA Draft lottery is Tuesday night, and the Detroit Pistons have solid odds at a top pick.

READ: Pistons have best lottery odds since 1994

As the second-worst team in the NBA behind the Houston Rockets last season, here’s how likely the Pistons are to get each draft pick:

No. 1 pick: 14%

No. 2 pick: 13.4%

No. 3 pick: 12.7%

No. 4 pick: 11.9%

No. 5 pick: 27.8%

No. 6 pick: 20.1%

So, the Pistons can only receive one of the top six picks this year, and they are tied for the best odds to get each of the top four picks. The Rockets, Pistons and Orlando Magic each have the same likelihood to receive picks 1-4.

Houston cannot receive a pick worse than No. 5, and Orlando cannot receive a pick worse than No. 7, and so on.

There are 10 teams with at least a 4.5% chance to earn the No. 1 overall pick.

Ad

Cade Cunningham appears to be the clear No. 1 prospect, so it would be great for the Pistons to have the top selection. Beyond Cunningham, there are three other elite prospects in Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs.

After the top four, there appears to be a drop-off, so the Pistons’ 47.9% chance to pick outside the top four could make fans pretty nervous.