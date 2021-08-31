Detroit Lions trade 2 draft picks to Broncos for rookie receiver, future pick

Denver Broncos wide receiver Trinity Benson during an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Seattle.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have reportedly traded two 2022 draft picks to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a rookie wide receiver and a future draft pick.

Broncos reporter Mike Klis said the Lions have acquired wide receiver Trinity Benson in exchange for Detroit’s fifth- and seventh-round picks in 2022. The Lions will also receive Denver’s sixth-round pick in 2023, he said.

Benson didn’t have a role in Denver’s crowded wide receiver group, but in Detroit, he’ll have an immediate chance to get on the field. The Lions recently cut Breshad Perriman, their top free agent signing, and lost Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay via free agency.

Benson, 24, caught four passes for 36 yards and two touchdowns in the Broncos’ first preseason game. He followed up by catching four passes for 44 yards in the final two preseason games combined.

His preseason performance was enough to catch the eye of Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who was looking at Tyrell Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Quintez Cephus as the top options on the current roster.

Benson went undrafted out of East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma. During his college career from 2015-2018, he caught 133 passes for 1,700 yards and 11 touchdowns.