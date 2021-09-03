Detroit Pistons trade Sekou Doumbouya, Jahlil Okafor to Nets for DeAndre Jordan, 4 second-round picks

Sekou Doumbouya #45 of the Detroit Pistons handles the ball against Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 28, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons have reportedly traded Sekou Doumbouya and Jahlil Okafor to the Brooklyn Nets for DeAndre Jordan and four second-round picks.

ESPN Sources: Brooklyn is trading C DeAndre Jordan, four future-second round picks and $5.78M to Detroit for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya. Pistons plan to work through a buyout on two-years, $20M owed Jordan; Nets will save $47M in salary and tax on deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 3, 2021

Doumbouya was the Pistons’ first-round pick in 2019 (No. 15 overall) and the last remaining player from before Troy Weaver took over as general manager. The longest-tenured Piston never really carved out a role on the roster.

Jahlil Okafor was pushed down on the depth chart by the emergence of rookie Isaiah Stewart last year, as well as the offseason addition of Kelly Olynyk.

Jordan, 33, has spent 13 season in the NBA and averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Nets in 21.9 minutes per game last year. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the team will work through a buyout.

The second-round picks coming back to Detroit in the deal are Brooklyn’s in 2022, the Washington Wizards’ in 2024, the Golden State Warriors’ in 2025 and Brooklyn’s in 2027, per Wojnarowski.