Lions lose penalty-ridden Thanksgiving game vs. Bears, remain winless

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Ford Field on November 25, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions remain winless after losing the annual Thanksgiving game at Ford Field against the Chicago Bears.

The Lions led the game in the fourth quarter, 14-13, before the Bears finished them off with a long, time-consuming, game-winning drive that resulted in the go-ahead field goal. The final score was 16-14.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for more than 170 yards. Bears QB Andy Dalton threw for more than 300 yards.

The Lions last won on Thanksgiving back in 2016. They drop to 0-10-1 on the 2021 season.

Next up: Lions play the Vikings next Sunday at Ford Field.