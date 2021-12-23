37º

Detroit Pistons reportedly have COVID outbreak involving at least 3 players

Isaiah Stewart, Killian Hayes, Saben Lee reportedly enter health and safety protocols

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart passes the ball against Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. The Pistons defeated the Heat 100-90. (Duane Burleson , Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons are reportedly dealing with a COVID outbreak that involves at least three players, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports center Isaiah Stewart, and guards Killian Hayes and Saben Lee have entered the NBA’s COVID protocols. This comes on the heel of star rookie Cade Cunningham entering the health and safety protocols on Wednesday.

Prior to Wednesday, the Pistons hadn’t had issues with COVID this season despite several other teams experiencing outbreaks.

The Pistons (5-25) are scheduled to play the Miami Heat on Thursday night. Their next game is scheduled for Sunday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

