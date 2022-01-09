35º

Michigan men’s basketball cancels another game due to COVID protocols

Jan. 11 game against Purdue postponed

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Michigan forward Austin Davis celebrates after scoring during the second half of a Sweet 16 game against Florida State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan men’s basketball team is canceling another game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Officials announced Sunday that the game scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11 against Purdue in Ann Arbor has been postponed due to COVID protocols. The news comes just after the university canceled a game against Michigan State University on Saturday, Jan. 8 for the same reason.

University of Michigan officials say the team had fewer than seven scholarship players available following COVID testing Friday, which is below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum. That minimum requirement could not be met Saturday, and can’t be met for the game next Tuesday, either, officials said.

Tuesday’s game will be rescheduled for a later date, though no official date has been set yet. Officials say that tickets purchased for both the Michigan State and Purdue games will be valid at the rescheduled games.

Anyone with questions can contact the university’s ticket office by emailing mtickets@umich.edu.

