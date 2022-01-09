Michigan men’s basketball cancels another game due to COVID protocols

Michigan forward Austin Davis celebrates after scoring during the second half of a Sweet 16 game against Florida State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan men’s basketball team is canceling another game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Officials announced Sunday that the game scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11 against Purdue in Ann Arbor has been postponed due to COVID protocols. The news comes just after the university canceled a game against Michigan State University on Saturday, Jan. 8 for the same reason.

University of Michigan officials say the team had fewer than seven scholarship players available following COVID testing Friday, which is below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum. That minimum requirement could not be met Saturday, and can’t be met for the game next Tuesday, either, officials said.

Ad

Tuesday’s game will be rescheduled for a later date, though no official date has been set yet. Officials say that tickets purchased for both the Michigan State and Purdue games will be valid at the rescheduled games.

Anyone with questions can contact the university’s ticket office by emailing mtickets@umich.edu.

Tuesday's game vs Purdue is postponed due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the program.



The schools are coordinating with the Big Ten to reschedule



Tickets for both Michigan State & Purdue will still be valid, if and when the games are rescheduled



〽️🏀 | #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3hsCZ52dCn — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 9, 2022

More: Sports