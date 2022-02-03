Team USA synchronized ice skaters wish Americans luck at Winter Games

Synchronized ice skaters from the Midwest are sending a special message to athletes representing the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team USA synchronized skaters from the Hockettes, a team from Ann Arbor; the Starlights, from Chicago; the Northernettes, from Minneapolis; and Adrian College, in Adrian, Michigan, have recorded a message wishing Americans luck at the Winter Games. The synchronized ice skaters compete internationally, representing the U.S., but their sport has not been included in the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The individual team messages can be found below, and a group chant can be seen in the video player above.

The Hockettes

Team USA message from the Hockettes

The Starlights

Team USA message from the Starlights

The Northernettes

Team USA message from the Northernettes

Adrian College

Team USA message from Adrian College

